White Birds Of Jazz Exhibition Has Been Opened As Part Of Baku Jazz Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Honored artist Eldar Gurbanov's "White Birds of Jazz" exhibition
was opened in the Baku Jazz Festival, which is ongoing in the
capital of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The artist said: "Jazz is my favorite subject. I have been doing
it for a long time, almost since the beginning of my career. I love
jazz and always tried to create some jazz compositions. When I was
invited to participate in this exhibition, I was very happy because
there were already some works. Moreover, within six months, I added
another 15-20 paintings. I am very glad that this exhibition was
realized."
Baku Jazz Festival was founded in 2005 by Rain Sultanov, an
outstanding jazz musician and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan. The
festival is held for the 18th time this year.
It should be noted that the festival will continue until October
15.
