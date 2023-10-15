War Update: About 60 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, about 60 military clashes have occurred on the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes and 43 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 59 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure. About 100 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russian troops launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Hremiachka; the Kharkiv region's Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly and Pishchane; the Luhansk region's Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry; the Donetsk region's Spirne, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Progres, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Novodaarivka and Novodanylivka; the Kherson region's Beryslav.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy command post, two artillery systems, and one personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding back Russia's onslaught near the Luhansk region's Makiivka, Serebrianske forestry;

the Donetsk region's Torske. Seven enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders continue assault actions to the south of of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy and gaining a foothold within the re-captured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians continue attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses but in vain. Fifteen enemy attacks were repelled near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians made five attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne and Verbove, but had no success.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying Russian logistics depots and successfully attacking the enemy's rear lines.