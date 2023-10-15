Russians Attack Outskirts Of Zaporizhzhia With S-300 Missiles, Infrastructure Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 15, 2023, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with the S-300 missiles.
The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night, around 02:00 a.m., Russian troops struck the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. The enemy fired three S-300 missiles,” the military administration told in a commentary to journalists.
Following the enemy attack, some infrastructure objects were partially destroyed. A fire broke out.
Information about casualties is yet to be updated. Emergency services are working at the scene.
