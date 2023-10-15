ADB To Invest In Development Of Electric Transport In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. Asian
Development Bank (ADB) is planning to allocate $170 million for
Green Electric Vehicle Program in Uzbekistan and six other
countries, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent meeting between First Deputy Minister
of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov and representatives of
ADB.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the
financing of the Electric Vehicle Program implemented by Green
Climate Fund under the direction of Food and Agriculture
Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The Asian Development Bank intends to distribute $170 million to
support this program across seven countries, including Uzbekistan.
Among this total amount, $65 million will be provided as grants,
while the remaining $105 million will be extended as a loan.
The allocated funds will be used to eliminate barriers to the
popularization of commercial electric vehicles. Additionally, the
allocation will support the deployment of electric buses and
related infrastructure, aiming to enhance the public transportation
system.
Along with this, the program includes 4 directions providing
support for state policy aimed at the development of the transport
sector of the target countries.
Earlier this year, ADB has approved a $200 million loan to
modernize the transmission and distribution system of electricity
in Uzbekistan.
The projects will be implemented within the framework of Digital
Transformation and increasing the stability of the distribution
network program. Thus, 26 distribution substations in the regions
of Uzbekistan will be upgraded to digital substations, including
supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).
The implementation of this project is planned to supply
additional energy necessary to meet the growing demand in the
country.
MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107241570
