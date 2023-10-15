Seven Enemy Drones Neutralized In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian border guard officers have neutralized seven enemy suicide drones with anti-drone guns and small arms.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, Russian invaders continue attempts to attack Ukrainian positions, using FPV drones loaded with explosives.

Having heard the specific noise of approaching drones, Ukrainian defenders reacted in a skilful manner. Two enemy drones landed without detonation, and another five were destroyed and failed to cause any harm.