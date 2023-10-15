Some 1,876 Fire Missions Completed In Tavria Direction In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukrainian missile and artillery units have completed 1,876 fire missions in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram.

“The enemy's personnel losses continue to grow. Additionally, in the Donetsk region, the Tavria grouping's warriors downed the enemy Su-25 aircraft, and destroyed one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle and one Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

In his words, Ukrainian forces continue holding defense in southern Ukraine and conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction.

In the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 27 air strikes and 901 artillery strikes. A total of 49 combat engagements occurred.

According to Tarnavskyi, the enemy's losses reached 797 troops. A total of 26 Russian military equipment units were destroyed, namely one Su-25 aircraft, four tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one unmanned aerial vehicle, and four motor vehicles. Ukrainian forces also detected and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots.