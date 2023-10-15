Pro-Palestinian Marches Take Place In Italian Cities


10/15/2023 12:11:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marches in support of the Palestinian people took place in several Italian cities on Saturday, including Milan, Turin, Florence and Bari, after war broke out between Hamas and Israel Around 3,000 people attended the demonstration in Milan and 2,000 were on the streets of Turin, Azernew reports, citing ANSA.

Many of the people at both were waving Palestinian flags and some sang anti-Israel chants.

Around 400 people marched in Florence behind slogans that read "With the Palestine that Resists" and "At the Side of the Palestinian Resistance".

