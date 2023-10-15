Pro-Palestinian Marches Take Place In Italian Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marches in support of the Palestinian people took place in
several Italian cities on Saturday, including Milan, Turin,
Florence and Bari, after war broke out between Hamas and Israel
Around 3,000 people attended the demonstration in Milan and 2,000
were on the streets of Turin, Azernew reports,
citing ANSA.
Many of the people at both were waving Palestinian flags and
some sang anti-Israel chants.
Around 400 people marched in Florence behind slogans that read
"With the Palestine that Resists" and "At the Side of the
Palestinian Resistance".
