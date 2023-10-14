Exclusive: How This Dubai Coach And His Students 'Protected' Famous Pakistani Fan In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 3:36 AM

Dubai cricket coach Gopal Jasapara was over the moon when he landed in Ahmedabad with a group of fans and students to watch the big clash between India and Pakistan at the World Cup.

The G Force Academy coach also arranged match tickets for many of his Indian friends in Dubai with the help of Bharat Army, the official supporters group of the Indian team who are also an ICC partner.

Despite attending ICC World Cup matches twice in the past, Jasapara has never been to an India-Pakistan game in the big event.

The veteran coach was naturally super excited to be part of the 132,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, his home state.

But little did he know that he was going to bump into a popular figure one night before the big match.

Amid the sea of blues in Ahmedabad, Jasapara found one man draped in the colours of Pakistan and Indian national flags.

His name: Mohammad Bashir.

The US-based Pakistan fan, popularly known as 'Chacha Chicago' (Uncle Chicago), has become an iconic figure at the World Cup in India.

The only Pakistani fan to have received an Indian visa until now, Bashir has captivated the Indian media with his passionate support for his team during Pakistan's matches in Hyderabad.

Despite not having a ticket for the game against India, Bashir still travelled to Ahmedabad, hoping against hope for a ticket.

“It was on Friday night, a few hours after we arrived in Ahmedabad from Dubai that we met him in our hotel,” Jasapara told the Khaleej Times from Ahmedabad.

“He had no tickets for the game. I said if you want the ticket, I can arrange it on the morning of the match. He said, 'Yes, please help with the tickets.'

“So in the morning, I called him after organising a ticket for him, but he already had got a ticket by then through a local news channel in Ahmedabad.

“The media house asked for his interview and they promised to give him a ticket. He said yes to the interview and got the ticket. But he thanked us for our effort, he was very happy that we came forward to help him.”

The Super Fan of the Pakistan team also travelled to the Narendra Modi Stadium with Jasapara and his group of Dubai friends.

“He came with us on our bus from the hotel to the stadium. He thanked us for the bus ride,” Jasapara said.

But after reaching the stadium, Bashir was in trouble.

The Pakistani fan could barely move as he was serenaded with demands for selfies from Indian fans.

“All the Indian fans wanted to shake his hand and take pictures with him. He smiled all the time, but obviously, he was tired. My (cricket) students were trying to protect him from the crowd because everybody wanted a picture with him,” Jasapara said.

“He was probably the only Pakistani supporter in the whole stadium. He is very brave to be there actually alone and cheering for his team.

“And as a cricket lover and supporter of the game, it is our duty to look after him,” said Jasapara who was also willing to take Dubai's Pakistan fans to Ahmedabad for the big match.

“I wanted to help the Pakistani fans as well in Dubai, but there was the visa issue. So I was helpless.

“But I am happy now that I got connected to the only Pakistani fan in India. I will cherish that always in my life.”