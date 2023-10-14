Fifth National Conference Explores Investment, Intraregional Trade, Service Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Saturday attended the opening of the 5th national conference focusing on investment, intraregional trade and service sector.



During his opening remarks, Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni said that investment represents an important theme of the economic modernisation vision with transport and tourism serving as major attractions for investment in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Investments can contribute to upgrading public transport, benefitting from the Jordanian expertise in the field of economy and business, Tahtamouni said.



The minister stressed the importance of revising the transport strategy with the aim of generating more jobs. Transport projects should be geared towards creating a public transport system that is environment friendly.

Malek Haddad, secretary-general of Arab Union for Land Transport, said that the Economic Modernisation Vision aims to increase the transport sector's share of the Gross Domestic Production (GDP) from six to eight per cent by the end of the year.

To accomplish this goal,“we must amend laws and regulations”, he said.



Additionally, collaboration with corporations is vital to upgrade the transport sector's infrastructure, Haddad said.



