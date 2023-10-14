Jordan's Ambassador To Romania Presents Credentials

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's Ambassador to Romania on Saturday presented his credentials to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, as the Kingdom's accredited, plenipotentiary and resident ambassador, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

