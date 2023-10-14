Ex-Security Minister Replaces Martinelli's Wife As Running Mate In 2024 Election

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Realizing Goals (RM) party and former president Martinelli, announced

Saturday that his running mate in the

2024 presidential elections will be José Raúl Mulino who served as Minister of Security during Martinelli's presidential term.



He will fill the gap left by the resignation of Marta Linares de Martinelli as a candidate for vice presidency.

The National Directorate of the RM party voted for Martinelli's decision. With 56 valid votes out of 58, zero blank votes, and zero null votes,

The voting process in the RM Board of Directors was a single question:“Do you approve the proposed candidacy for the vice presidency of the Republic for the election on May 5, 2024?” The decision came down to a“yes” or a“no.”

After the decision was announced, former president Martinelli used his X account (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the election of his partner, with a "Welcome aboard brother."



