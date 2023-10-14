Herat's Earthquake Impact More Devastating: Alcis

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Over 1.1 million people have significantly impacted by the earthquake in western Herat province last week, according to a Geographical Information Service known as Alcis on Saturday.

Alcis data indicates that there are likely to be more than 1.1 million people significantly impacted by earthquakes over the last week in Afghanistan.

This figure is 500,000 people greater than other reporting released this week.

It is clear that homes have entirely or partially collapsed, or are at risk of collapse, outside the most severe shake zone, significant distances from the epicentre of these earthquakes.

As a consequence, there is a significant concern that the full scale of the impact of these earthquakes has yet to be fully appreciated.

Over 2,053 people have been killed and injured. The number of dead and injured could not be separated so far, State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management had said.

