QU To Host International Forum For University Grads

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), in partnership with the American Association of Colleges and Universities, will host on October 30 an international forum on Reimagining General Education: Preparing University Graduates for Future Challenges at the Conference Hall in the Student Affairs Building (I11).

This forum will bring together leading minds, educators, and professionals from around the world to explore approaches and high-impact practices in general education.

Speakers from renowned universities worldwide will engage in discussions about the vital role of general education in equipping graduates for 21st-century challenges, the principles of entrepreneurial education, civic engagement, and the transformative power of digital learning during the fourth industrial revolution.

“The event will include roundtable discussions on the significance of general education in equipping graduates for 21st-century challenges,” said QU Core Curriculum Programme (CCP) director Dr Saba al-Qadhi.“It aspires to redefine how general education shapes graduates for a rapidly evolving world.”

There will be three roundtable discussions about general education.

This are Entrepreneurial Education: Preparing Graduates for the Challenges of Life in the 21st Century, Embedding Civic Engagement in General Education: International Perspectives, and Digital Learning and the Fourth Industrial Revolution in General Education: Making the Exceptional Happen.

The forum will have keynote speakers from Arab and American universities worldwide, including the QU.

The CCP is a significant component of all undergraduate academic programmes offered by the QU.

It is a set of college-level courses drawn from different disciplines.

The CCP has been designed to provide undergraduates with a general education a core of general skills and knowledge that every student needs to broaden their knowledge and perceptions of life.

Comprising a minimum of 33 credit hours, the CCP offers courses in“Identity and Communication”,“Social and Behavioural Sciences”,“Natural Sciences and Mathematics”,“Humanities and Fine Arts”, and the“Core Knowledge and Skills Package”.

MENAFN14102023000067011011ID1107241314