QF Launches Season 4 Of Siraj TV Show At Expo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Foundation for Education, Research, and Community (QF) has launched the fourth season of the Siraj TV show, which aims to help children learn the Arabic language in a thrilling and captivating way.

The event was launched as part of the QF's activities at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha's family zone, with three episodes broadcast.

Head of culture and identity at Pre-University Education (PUE)'s Student Affairs and Community Engagement, Azlaa Hamad al-Qahtani, explained that the new season includes episodes on the Qatar National Day (QND) to promote the sense of belonging and patriotism in children, as well as promote moral values and core life skills, since the programme is one of the key sources of knowledge both at home and abroad.

Qatar Academy Doha Arabic language teacher Jamila al-Shammari said the programme is one of the QF's initiatives aimed at learning the Arabic language and highlighting the current issues facing children.

MENAFN14102023000067011011ID1107241313