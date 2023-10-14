HMC Launches 'Care Partner Programme' To Bridge Gap Between Hospital And Home

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), a member of Hamad Medical Corporation ( HMC) has introduced Care Partner Programme, an initiative focused on creating a comfortable and patient-centred care (PCC) environment for mothers throughout their labour, delivery, and post-partum experiences.

The Care Partner Programme invites the families, friends, and loved ones of patients to actively participate in their care journey, beginning from their admission. The aim is to replicate the comfort of home throughout the patients' hospital stay and ensure that care continuity extends even after discharge. The programme prioritises equipping care partners with the necessary knowledge and skills to maintain high-quality care in a home environment.

This innovative initiative was spearheaded by a dedicated team including Dr Hilal al-Rifai, CEO and medical director, WWRC, Dr Huda al-Saleh, executive director, Quality and Safety and PCC specialist at WWRC, Saadiya al-Hebail, acting executive director, Nursing Services, WWRC Muna Yaqout, assistant executive director of nursing and PCC champion, WWRC.

“We are thrilled to share the exciting news regarding the enhancement of our maternity care services at the Women's Wellness and Research Center. In July 2023, we introduced a groundbreaking initiative focused on creating a comfortable and patient-centred care environment for mothers throughout their labour, delivery, and post-partum experiences,” said Dr al-Rifai.

He explained that the benefits of the Care Partner Programme are manyfold, encompassing shared decision-making in the diagnosis and treatment process, heightened patient satisfaction, and the provision of quality care in the home environment post-discharge.

“Our trained care partners play pivotal roles in ensuring hand hygiene compliance, promptly notifying the appropriate personnel in case of patient status changes or concerns about care quality and mediating in difficult decisions and discussions. They serve as advocates for patients in understanding medical information, procedures, medication side effects, and addressing inquiries from multiple family members,” Dr al-Rifai explained.

Dr Saleh and al-Hebail shared a similar view that it is essential for care partners to adhere to specific guidelines.

During medical examinations or procedures, care partners must step out of the room. Care partners are required to provide their essential information, including their name, relationship to the patient, and contact details, to receive a care partner card. These cards are colour-coded based on different hospital areas.

"This initiative represents a significant stride forward in providing comprehensive and compassionate maternity care to our patients and their families. WWRC's PCC journey continues with the goal of extending this initiative to all other maternity facilities under HMC. We look forward to continuing to improve the patient experience and ensuring that our care remains patient-centered and of the highest quality," Dr Saleh and al-Hebail added.

