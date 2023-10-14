Raku9tm Introduces Unique Mobile Data And Virtual Private Network Service, Setting New Industry Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Raku9TM , a leading player in the SaaS industry, proudly unveils an innovative service that seamlessly combines unlimited mobile data with a virtual private network. This forward-thinking offering addresses the evolving needs of users, focusing on affordability and accessibility while maintaining the highest standards of data security.In a departure from conventional subscription models and long-term commitments, Raku9TM introduces a hassle-free, one-time payment option. This approach is designed to simplify the user experience, offering customers unlimited internet mobile data and robust VPN capabilities without the constraints of monthly fees or binding contracts."Our mission is to provide an exceptional mobile data and security experience to our users in Japan. We believe that mobile internet should be both cost-effective and secure, and our unique offering is a testament to this vision," said Yumi Kuroda, Campaign Manager at Raku9TM.Raku9TM caters to a diverse user base, including the foreign community in Japan, by providing multilingual customer support in languages such as English and others. This feature eliminates language barriers and enhances the convenience of engaging with customer support.Furthermore, Raku9TM stands out as the most cost-effective nationwide unlimited mobile data service. The company is currently offering a promotional discount, valid until November 25, 2023, making this already attractive package even more appealing to users.To ensure accessibility, Raku9TM offers various payment options. Users can choose to pay online through well-known platforms like Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or Credit Card. For those ineligible for online payments, a convenient alternative is available - payments can be made at the nearest 7-Eleven store.As Raku9TM redefines the landscape of Japanese SaaS, the focus remains on user satisfaction and data privacy. The combination of unlimited mobile data and a VPN in a single, affordable package, along with a user-friendly payment process and multilingual support, positions Raku9TM as a significant player in the industry.For more information and to take advantage of Raku9TM's limited-time promotional offer, please visit their website at . Discover a new era of secure and cost-effective connectivity.For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:Raku9TM050-6871-3231###About Raku9TM:Raku9TM is a prominent provider of mobile data services in Japan, offering an innovative approach that combines unlimited internet data with a VPN service. Committed to delivering affordable and secure connectivity, Raku9TM serves a diverse range of customers, including the international community in Japan. For more information, visit .

