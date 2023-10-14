Israel-Hamas War: 4Th Flight Under Operation Ajay Carrying 274 Nationals Arrives In Delhi


10/14/2023 11:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Under 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel has arrived at Delhi airport.

