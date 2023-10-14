Daily Horoscope For October 15, 2023: Good Day For Taurus, Leo; Difficult Day For Gemini

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aries:

Ganesha says today you will have a strong desire to work, but you will complete the necessary work on time. You may be busy in arranging some demanding work. Your image will shine. You will conquer everyone with your good nature. You may have to cut your budget due to increase in expenses. Do not use any wrong method to fulfil your wish quickly; otherwise you may get into trouble. It is a good time to implement a new plan in business. There may be a situation of conflict in the house due to some issue. Health will be fine.

Taurus:

Ganesha says the start of the day will be excellent. There will be contact with people which will prove to be beneficial going forward. You will feel yourself full of energy. Any auspicious work can also be completed in the house. Your interest towards public welfare work will increase at this time. Trouble may arise related to any ongoing dispute or case. There may also be some kind of stress related to house change or travel. At this time you need to be careful in communication. Time is favourable to start your future plans.

Gemini:

Ganesha says the work load will be more at this time. Act with patience and restraint. You will accept every challenge with your talent, energy and hard work. Complete your unfinished tasks. The women's class will move forward in harmony both at home and abroad. At some point you will feel lonely. You may deviate from your goal. There may be some negative change in lifestyle. Spend some time with experienced and positive people at this time. Finance related business requires special attention.

Cancer:

Ganesha says you will try to complete your work on time. Your family responsibilities will also be fulfilled properly. You will be happy to receive benefits in investment related works. There will be speed in the discussions and preparations for the marriage of any member in the house. Sometimes there may be a decrease in self-confidence. At this time you need to maintain patience and make sure that your efforts do not drop at all. The burden of responsibilities may increase.

Leo:

Ganesha says the day will pass brilliantly. Any of your work can be easily successful through phone, internet. The limit of contacts will increase. You will feel the grace of some divine power. Any long-standing wish can be fulfilled. Only your trusted person can betray you. Avoid lotteries, gambling, betting etc. at this time. Avoid false arguments. Some challenge may be faced. At this time the planetary position will be favourable for your business activities. Time will be spent in hanging out with family and having fun.

Virgo:

Ganesha says the day will be spent in enlightening and reading excellent literature. Your interest in acquiring new knowledge will increase. Helping a friend in need will give you spiritual comfort. You will try to ace every test of your life. It is also necessary to control your anger. Don't get into an argument with someone without talking. Getting bad or unpleasant news from somewhere will lead to disappointment. It can also disturb the work being done. Also invest some time in children's problems. You will take serious decision regarding business.

Libra:

Ganesha says your business skills and competence will prove helpful in your advancement. You will also be able to use your contact formulas properly. You will also help in solving the

problems of others. There will be enthusiasm to complete tasks with full energy. It is necessary to control the wrong expenditure. A person of negative activity can cause trouble for you. Do not blindly trust anyone in the matter of rupees. Any positive journey related to work can be completed. Proper harmony will be maintained between home-family and business.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says after many days, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of close relatives. Deliberation on any important issue can give a suitable result. People trying for professional studies can get success. Sometimes during the conversation something can be said from your mouth which will be harmful for your relationship. Do not use mobile phone etc. while driving. Control your anger and impulses too. There is a need to take some tough and important decisions in business. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says today you will be successful in completing your work properly. At this time the planetary pasture is creating a benefice position for you. So make full use of the time. Any long-standing stress and anxiety will be relieved. In the second half of the day there may be some troubles. Keep your important things safe. Being dependent on others can be troublesome. The arrival of a close relative in the house may disrupt some important work. New contracts will be received in business. Husband and wife will maintain harmony with

each other.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says today is a very beneficial day. Focus on your goals. If any government work is stuck then today is the right time to complete it. Relationships will improve and all four will

experience happiness. An old quarrel can happen again. That is to avoid the situation of controversy. Sometimes your habit of doubting can cause trouble for you. Don't trust anyone too much especially in the matter of rupees. There will be success in business related to property.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says you will be successful in doing your work systematically. It is the right time to realize your dreams and imagination. In terms of financial investment, time will pass and success will also be achieved. At this time students need to pay more attention to their studies. One may have to face the anger of an elder person in the house. Also spend time in spiritual and religious activities to maintain mental peace and tranquillity. There will be busyness in completing work and some firm and important decisions will also have to be taken.

Pisces:

Ganesha says today is the best day financially. Interest in reading interesting and enlightening literature will also increase. Family responsibilities may increase. You will also have trouble in handling it properly. Act with restraint and patience. Don't get into too many arguments with anyone. Vehicle operation needs to be done with extra caution. All the work in business will be going on properly. The support of spouse and family members will increase your morale. There will be cold and fever conditions.