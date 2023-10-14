Xparkles Celebrates Prestigious Muse Design Award For Innovation In Dog Collar Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative startup won prestigious design award for bringing jewelry design to pet industry with world's first interchangeable charms on dog collars

- Erika Yao - Founder of XparklesLONDON, LONDON, UK, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Xparkles, the company dedicated to redefining the world of dog collars, is proud to announce its recognition as the Silver winner at the esteemed MUSE Creative and Design Awards . This prestigious accolade honors Xparkles for its groundbreaking dog collar , a testament to the company's commitment to creating products that are not only fashionable but also innovative and functional.At the heart of Xparkles' success is its core product-an exquisite leather dog collar crafted from premium materials. What sets it apart is the ingenious interchangeable charm system, allowing pet owners to customize their furry friend's look with a selection of 14 different silver charms. The collars, meticulously designed and made from top-tier leather, are not just a fashion statement but a testament to durability and functionality."We believe in making dog collars that are not just accessories but reflections of a pet owner's style and the unique personality of their companions. Winning the Muse Design Award is a validation of our commitment to excellence in design, innovation, and quality," says Erika Yao, co-founder of Xparkles.The award-winning collar offers over 4.5 billion possible combinations, giving pet owners an almost infinite array of possibilities to style their dogs. Xparkles focuses not only on the aesthetics but also on the durability of the collar, ensuring it stands the test of time while keeping pets comfortable and stylish.Erika Yao, who has spearheaded the journey of Xparkles, expressed her excitement about the award and the upcoming product launch to the mass market. "This recognition from the MUSE Creative and Design Awards is not just about the product; it's a celebration of our dedication to redefining the dog accessory industry. We are thrilled to bring this unique and innovative collar to dog owners who want more than just a standard accessory for their beloved pets."Xparkles has been diligently working on the design of the collar for the past few years, collaborating with partners to ensure that every aspect, from design to materials, meets the highest standards. The company's commitment to making dog collars fun, fashionable, and functional is reflected in every detail of the award-winning product.As Xparkles prepares for the full launch of the dog collar, the company is gearing up to start a Kickstarter campaign before moving to direct sales on their official website. This recognition from the MUSE Design Awards reinforces Xparkles' position as an industry disruptor and sets the stage for an exciting journey ahead.About MUSE - The MUSE Creative and Design Awards, renowned for honoring creative and design professionals, received over 10,000 entries from around the world in its second competitive season of 2023. Notable names among the participants included global organizations like Paramount Global, Mastercard, Marriott International, Inc., and many more.Xparkles is elated to be among the distinguished winners, and this award underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in the pet accessory industry.About XparklesXparkles is a forward-thinking company dedicated to revolutionizing the world of dog collars. With a focus on innovation, quality materials, and a commitment to redefining pet accessories, Xparkles offers a range of stylish and functional products for fashion-conscious dog owners.For more information contact -

