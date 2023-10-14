Blue Bamboo Announces Its New Asian Adventure Dinner Series Kicks Off On October 17Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chef Dennis Chan, OwnerJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Bamboo, Jacksonville's award-winning Canton bistro, is proud to announce the launch of its Asian Adventure Dinner Series , a unique culinary experience that will take guests on a journey through the flavors of Asia. Led by owner Chef Dennis Chan , the first event in the Asian Adventure Dinner Series kicks off October 17, 2023, at 7 p.m. and will feature three courses of Thai-inspired cuisine and a glass of wine for only $48.95 per person.“We are thrilled to offer yet another unique dining experience to our guests,” said Chef Dennis Chan.“This is a wonderful opportunity to explore the flavors of Thailand and enjoy a delicious meal with friends.”The first course will be Basil Pork Potstickers, followed by Penang Curry Crispy Chicken. The meal will be finished with a Thai Tea Crème Brûlée. The evening of Thai-inspired food is also served with a glass of A to Z Riesling.Registration for the Thailand-themed dinner closes on October 16th. Two more events in the Asian Adventure Dinner Series have already been announced – China: Asian Adventure Dinner Series taking place on December 12, 2023, and Myanmar: Asian Adventure Dinner Series happening on January 23, 2024. Registration is currently open for those events, as well as the many others Blue Bamboo has on its website .“We are confident our guests will enjoy this new dinner series and the chance to explore the flavors of Asia,” said Blue Bamboo General Manager, Tina York.“We're constantly innovating on ways to enhance our guests' experience with us and are excited to keep expanding our culinary events.”For more information about the Asian Adventure Dinner Series and to register for the event, please visit the Blue Bamboo website or contact the restaurant directly.

Dennis Chan

Blue Bamboo

+1 904-646-1478

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram