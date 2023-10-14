(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) A blend of iconic and emerging companies from South Korea to join Dubai's North Star Expand Exhibition

DUBAI, UAE —

The horizon of tech innovation, infused with a unique South Korean touch, awaits attendees at Dubai's North Star Expand Exhibition. A blend of iconic and emerging companies from South Korea, spanning domains from mobile gaming to AI, is set to offer a preview into the future of technology.



The companies, joining North Star Expand Exhibition, are exclusively chosen by National IT Promotion Agency as promising company in XR and Metaverse field and they form K-Metaverse Pavilion at Hall 2, H2-E30.

During the event, K-Metaverse Pavilion runs various programs such as Open Pitching, IR Pitching and networking programs with Shorooq Partners (one of the powerful VCs in MENA Area). Also there will be interview program with CNBC Arabia, Dubai Eye, and Event official media crew.



Expect everything from advanced drone integrations to immersive 3D content showcases, all courtesy of these South Korean pioneers:



1. Braindeck



Braindeck is pushing the boundaries of information delivery. By classifying, predicting, and effectively designing human voice structures, they aim to address challenges related to human survival and evolution.



2. Deepbrain A.I.



Changing how we interact with technology, DEEPBRAIN AI offers conversational AI avatars and a state-of-the-art AI video generator.

Each of these companies is eagerly gearing up to share their latest breakthroughs and connect with like-minded innovators at the North Star Expand Exhibition. Their presence speaks volumes about South Korea's vibrant and ever-evolving tech scene.



3. HAEGIN

A leading mobile game company from Korea, HAE GIN's global hit, "Play Together," has already clocked over 170M downloads worldwide. The game's undeniable success paved the way for a significant series B investment round in early 2022.



4. iGiS Co., Ltd.



Founded in 2018, iGiS is at the cutting edge of ICT, specializing in integrated drone solutions and GIS services for various industries. Their flagship, the DFOS Platform, provides an all-in-one solution for drone utilization, from flight preparation to data usage, accessible via web and mobile channels.



5. Mand.ro



Putting accessibility first, Mandro has revolutionized the prosthetics industry. Their affordable, fully-customizable prosthetic hands and arms cater to a wide range of amputations, ensuring that no one is left behind.



6. pixelRo



Advocating for a healthier future, pixelRo specializes in optometry applications and kiosks



7. TmaxMetaverse



The future of creativity lies with TmaxMetaverse. Their MX Studio, a 3D content creation hub, allows users to design virtual spaces, games, and animations without any coding knowledge.



8. Tripbtoz



With a whopping 1.1 million users, Tripbtoz is the world's pioneering Web 3 travel platform. After dominating with over 500,000 video content, the company is going global, launching services in Japanese and English come 2023.

Got questions or keen on a chat? Those interested in connecting with the K-Metaverse can email Mr. Alan Park(...).



About the North Star Expand Exhibition:

The North Star Expand Exhibition is a global platform that brings together innovators, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders from around the world. Held in the vibrant city of Dubai, the exhibition is a hotspot for unveiling groundbreaking innovations and forming impactful global partnerships.







