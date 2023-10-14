(MENAFN- Total Communications) BAHRAIN RAID XTREME UPDATE FROM RALLYE DU MAROC

FIRST STAGE





BRX driver comments at end of stage



Sébastien Loeb: “We had a clean stage, no mistakes, no punctures. It was not an easy start. Also we started 12th so we had a lot of dust from the cars ahead. I caught (Stephane) Peterhansel and for about 150km I tried to get past him, but I was not able to get close enough.



“Finally I got past him, but he caught me again in the dunes. It wasn’t an easy stage – a bit of everything. Our position is good, we are third on the road tomorrow so there won’t be so much dust. The two guys ahead (Al Attiyah and Al Rajhi) were very quick today, so I imagine they will be quick again.”





Ends





