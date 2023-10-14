Printer Tales App Released for Android Devices

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Printer Tales app was launched on October 11, 2023. Currently its Version 1.0.0 is available on Google Play Store. For more than 6 years, Printer Tales services were only available via its website. But now that they’ve also released an app, the ever growing organization’s director believes that it will make life much easier for printer users.



We installed the Printer Tales app on our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for a test run to see its user interface and features and in hope that we may find one or two bugs being the first release. Besides what they are offering on the website, there are many added features like you can add your printer to the app, connect it to the app via wifi, upload any document and give a print command to the printer.



Printer Tales app also gives the printer users the ability to connect with a printer expert in just one click, which, in our opinion, is the most useful feature. Though we were unable to find any bugs in the Printer Tales app, it is still in its early phase. And we will need to wait and see how it performs and if it’s going to give any competition to its major rivals HP Smart and Canon Print.



Moreover, it is only available for Android and yet to be released for iOS, Windows and Mac. We are expecting it to go live for all popular operating systems by the end of November 2023.



Visit Google Play Store and search ‘Printer Tales’ to get it on your Android device.





