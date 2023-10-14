NCRI-US: Overthrow Of Regime In Iran Essential For Iranians' Freedom And Peace In Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy dir. of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), says the only effective policy toward Tehran is to stand on the side of Iranians as they strive for regime change, and adopt a robust trans-Atlantic strategy.

For over 40 years, Iran's war-mongering regime has been exploiting the Palestinian issue by sowing divisions and spreading fundamentalism among them.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ), made the following commentary about Iran's clerical regime's destructive and malign regional agenda and how it could be countered:

"The Wall Street Journal reported that the Iranian regime's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC, sanctioned the October 7 attack in a meeting held in Beirut on October 2nd. A day later, on October 3rd, the regime's Supreme Leader Khamenei threatened that "loss awaits governments that pursue the normalization gamble" with Israel.

"Let's be clear. For over 40 years, the Iranian regime has exploited the Palestinian issue as a core part of its regional strategy by sowing division and spreading fundamentalism among them.

"The Iranian Resistance, over these decades, consistently warned against the disastrous consequences of the regime's strategy, but the warnings went largely unheeded.

"We have always emphasized that the religious dictatorship relies on warmongering and the export of terrorism to survive. Three decades ago, we warned that Islamic fundamentalism is“the new global threat" and the clerical regime is at its epicenter.

"Khamenei increasingly needs to create foreign crises and regional wars to counter the uprisings and prevent the overthrow of its regime. Both he and the IRGC are increasingly emboldened by Western concessions to their hostage diplomacy and terrorism. They are confident of Western inaction toward Tehran's new round of regional belligerence. In fact, these killings of thousands of innocent people and civilians are the price of appeasement and inaction toward religious fascism ruling Iran.

"Until the ruling theocracy is toppled, neither freedom for Iranians nor peace in the Middle East is achievable. This regime must be overthrown.

"The only meaningful and effective policy is to stand on the side of the Iranian people as they strive for regime change, coupled with a robust trans-Atlantic strategy to hold Tehran accountable for its domestic repression and state-sponsored terrorism."

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

