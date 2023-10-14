Ukraine's Membership In IAEA Board Of Governors Can Speed Up ZNPP's De-Occupation - Galushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will work on expanding the powers of the International Atomic Energy Agency during its membership in the IAEA Board of Governors and this, in turn, will help speed up the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said this on national television, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Energy Ministry's press service .

"This is a powerful platform that will give us the opportunity to speed up the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where the situation is getting worse and worse. Time is playing against nuclear and radiation safety, and we need solutions," Galushchenko said.

He said that at this time the IAEA has limited powers, actually performing only a technical function.

"It is obvious that such powers are not enough today. Russia has destroyed all agreements on the development of nuclear energy. The IAEA should gain additional levers beyond technical expertise. We want to increase the influence of the organization through Ukraine's participation in the Board of Governors," the minister said.

Galushchenko added that the IAEA's statutory documents provide for the possibility of holding regular and extraordinary meetings of the Board of Governors.

In the event of shelling from the enemy, which will affect the operation of nuclear power generation, Ukraine's participation in the Board of Governors makes it possible to initiate meetings and discussions of the problem at the level of the world's key countries.

On September 28, Ukraine joined the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2025.