IDC Rehabilitates Two Oil Wells In Kirkuk

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the rehabilitation of two oil wells in the Khubaz and Jambour oil fields in Kirkuk .

The rehabilitation of Khubaz Well 43, using the IDC 206 drilling rig, marks the company's first well rehabilitation as part of a project to rehabilitate nine wells for the North Oil Company (NOC) in the Khubaz oil field.

Additionally, the company finished the rehabilitation of Jambour Well 75 using the IDC 209 drilling rig, as part of a project to rehabilitate four wells in the northern Jambour field.

Rehabilitation operations are carried out on previously drilled oil wells with the aim of activating oil-producing layers, altering production zones, or extracting oil from multiple layers. This involves replacing old, non-functional pumps with efficient new ones to increase oil production from the wells.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

