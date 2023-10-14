Kyrgyzstan's Silver Exports In 8M Exceed Figures For Entire 2022

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 15 . Kyrgyzstan
exported 724 kilograms of silver to Hong Kong from January through
August 2023, Trend reports.
Data from the National Statistical Committee of the country
indicates that all silver exports from Kyrgyzstan during this
period went to Hong Kong. The total value of these exports amounted
to $794,000.
These export supplies exceeded the total volume of silver
exports for the entire year of 2022, which was 707 kilograms valued
at $543,000. In 2022, Kyrgyz gold was almost equally divided
between Russia and Türkiye.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $9.407 billion from
January through August 2023, which is an increase of 27.3 percent
compared to the same period in 2022.
Exports amounted to $1.85 billion, increasing 46.7 percent
year-on-year. Imports reached $7.556 billion, growing by grew 23.3
percent compared to the same months of 2022.
In the structure of the trade turnover, exports accounted for
19.7 percent, while imports made up 80.3 percent.
