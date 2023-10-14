Israeli Occupation Airstrike Suspends Operation Of Aleppo International Airport

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- A new Israeli occupation airstrike on the Aleppo International Airport has caused considerable damage to the facility, forcing it to suspend operation, the Syrian news agency reported late Saturday. On Thursday, the Israeli occupation army launched similar airstrikes on the Syrian airports of Damascus and Aleppo, putting them out of service. (end) rg

