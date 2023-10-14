EU Senior Official: The World Has Failed To Find A Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 14 (Petra) -- The EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said the world has failed to find a solution for two Israeli and Palestinian states over 30 years.
Borrell stated from Beijing Saturday that establishing two separate states is a desirable goal for Israelis and Palestinians in the future, even though it would not resolve the current conflict, which broke out last weekend.
He added: "Now, we are witnessing a dangerous humanitarian situation in Gaza."
