Bomb Squad Destroys Sea Mine Almost Washed Ashore In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sea mine carried toward the Odesa shore in the Black Sea by the recent storm was successfully neutralized by a local demining team.

That's according to Ukraine's military , Ukrinform reports.

The mine was discovered at a distance of about a kilometer off the Odesa coast.

"A controlled detonation was carried out,” the report reads.

The Southern group of troops has once again warned Odesa residents of the need to strictly adhere to safety rules and martial law restrictions, adding that the storms traditional for the autumn period might bring more such“unpleasant surprises.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a mine that was carried by a storm toward the Black Sea coast of Odesa region spontaneously detonated in the open sea.

