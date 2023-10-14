Romania To Provide Its Airfields For Ukrainian Pilot Training - Zelensky's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, says Romania will provide its airfields for training Ukrainian war pilots. The training center will be launched by year-end.

The official reported the news on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, very little attention is paid to the fact that Romania will provide its airfields to train Ukrainian pilots. It was discussed, and literally by the end of the year, a corresponding training center will be opened in Romania. It will not only be for Ukrainian pilots, it will be for NATO allies. But Ukrainian pilots will train at the same level as those representing Romania and other allies. They will train on aircraft provided to them by members of the aviation coalition. That is, Romania is one of our most reliable allies in this regard, too," Zhovkva emphasized, talking about the outcome of President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Romania.

He also emphasized that "Romania today is becoming a really important exporter of Ukrainian grain without issuing declarations or making sharp statements... It is becoming Ukraine's real strategic partner."

"By the way, in Romania it was agreed that our relations formally became those of strategic partnership," the deputy chief of the President's Office stressed.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to Romania on October 10. During the visit, Ukraine and Romania sealed a number of agreements on strategic partnership.