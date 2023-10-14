President Zelensky Thanks Soldiers Holding Ground In Front Line's Hottest Spots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders, who are holding their defense lines in the areas where the fiercest battles grind on.

This was stated in the president's video address to the nation, released Sunday night, Ukrinform reports.

"Of course, our warriors. In all areas where it is particularly hot right now. Avdiivka, Marinka and other key locations in Donetsk region. Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriivka. Staromaiorske. Of course, the Kupiansk direction. Zaporizhzhia region – Orikhiv, Robotyne, Verbove, Novoprokopivka. I thank everyone who is holding their positions and destroying Russian troops. Each day of these battles costs lives. Lives that are sacrificed for the sake of our country. And this is the life of the whole of Ukraine, which is being saved every day, every night, in every successful battle. It is so important!" emphasized the president.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff, as of 18:00 on October 14, Ukraine's Armed Forces continue their offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, also undertaking assault efforts on the Bakhmut axis, and depleting enemy forces along the entire front line.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office