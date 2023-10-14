Russian Artillery, Mortars, Drones Shell Sumy Region 20 Times In Past Day - Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 14, the Russian invasion forces launched 20 strikes at the areas of Sumy region close to the Russian border.
This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform saw.
A total of 92 explosions were recorded, according to the report.
Bilopolska, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska, Novoslobidska, and Shalyhinska communities came under fire. Read also:
It is noted that the enemy employed mortars, barrel artillery, FPV drones, and grenade launchers.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian mortars targeted the Krasnopilska community in Sumy region overnight Saturday.
