Kherson Under Russian Fire On Saturday Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of Saturday, October 14, Russian invasion forces shelled Kherson, opening fire from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Kherson is under enemy fire! Russian troops are shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. We have loud explosions in the city center," Mrochko wrote on Facebook.

It should be recalled that at around 16:00, the invaders shelled Kherson's Dniprovskyi market.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday afternoon, Russian troops also shelled the Beryslav district in Kherson region, killing a local woman.

