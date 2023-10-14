Ukrainian Female Medics Must Register With Draft Offices But No Immediate Mobilization Implied - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, military mobilization in Ukraine applies to male citizens aged 18 to 60, while female medics simply need to register with conscription offices, according to the latest amendments to legislation, starting October 1.

That's according to the spokesperson for Ukraine's Ground Forces, Volodymyr Fitio, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"From October 1, changes to the law on military registration came into effect, and in accordance with those amendments, female military personnel and female medics, the ones holding the corresponding degree, had to register with draft offices. In fact, nothing has changed for them because women who graduated medical educational facilities, receiving the relevant degree, have always been considered eligible for service. It's just that previously, some underwent military registration at their territorial recruitment and social support centers, and some never went through such routine. Accordingly, from October 1, all female medics – be it pharmacists, midwives, or dentists – shall report to their at their territorial draft hubs, register for military service, pass a physical, and obtain a military registration ID," Fitio said.

At the same time, he noted that "since October 1, we have not observed any long lines at the territorial draft centers because the process has never stopped."

"The hype around the issue was fueled by Russian propaganda because the Russians claimed that was a done issue – all of you, female medics, report to your draft centers, register, and immediately get sent to the front lines. It is not about the front lines at all. It's not even about mobilization. It's about the need for the government to have a clear picture of the country's actual medical reserve," Fitio said.

He added that the latest changes to law help determine whether female medics are potentially fit for military service in the future.

As reported, last year the Verkhovna Rada mandated military registration for all female citizens holding a medical or pharmaceutical degree.

Those holding such degrees shall report to their territorial draft offices. The amendments were put into force on October 1, 2023.