Corrector Of Missile Strikes On Kirovohrad Region Sentenced To Life In Prison

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court has given a life sentence to a traitor who informed Russian invaders about the location of military and critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

That's according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukrinform reports.

The convict is a resident of the Oleksandria district, Kirovohrad region, who was recruited remotely by Russia's Federal Security Service after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Investigators established that using the coordinates provided by the suspect, Russian troops had repeatedly launched missile strikes on the region. Among the main targets of the enemy were the enterprises of Ukraine's state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom and the oil refining industry.

To collect intelligence data, the convict was traveling around the region and secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian objects.

The woman sent the collected information in the form of text messages via messenger to a member of the Russian invading groups, who is fighting on the eastern front. The latter "reported" to his Russian FSB supervisor.

The SBU detained the culprit in March of this year when she was taking pictures of a factory.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized the detainee's mobile phone which she used to communicate with the Russian invaders.

Based on evidence collected by the SBU, the court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.