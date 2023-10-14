Uzbekistan To Participate In Constructing A New International Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the initiative of the Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan, a
meeting was held via videoconferencing between the Ministries of
Transport of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey and
representatives of the railway sector, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
At the meeting, important issues aimed at accelerating the
processes related to signing the agreement on the establishment of
the international transport corridor
“China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey-Europe” were
discussed. Aspects related to the development of the international
transport and transit route between the countries were
considered.
The parties noted that the development of the international
transport corridor
“China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey-Europe” is
beneficial for everyone, and this corridor serves to open new
opportunities for the development of transit transport and trade
relations between the countries.
Within the framework of the directions of cooperation discussed
at the meeting, the parties determined the tasks to be implemented
in the future.
MENAFN14102023000195011045ID1107241077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.