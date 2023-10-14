Israeli Drone Fired Missiles Towards S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 15 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli drone yesterday launched several missiles at a border point in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources said.

The unnamed sources added that, the drone flew for several minutes along the borderline and then launched several air-to-surface missiles towards the axis of Hunin Hill, in the central sector of the border area.

Israeli reports noted that“an Israeli drone worked to eliminate a cell of terrorists that attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israel.”

On the other hand, Lebanese security sources said that, Israel fired several artillery shells at dawn from one of its positions, called the radar site, towards a forest area in the town of Kfarchouba.

The sources added that, a Patriot missile was launched from the occupied Syrian Golan for unknown reasons, and exploded in the airspace of the Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon.

The fragments fell on roofs of several houses in Ibl al-Saqi, adjacent to a command centre of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon, the sources said.

On Friday, Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed one Lebanese journalist and injured six other reporters.– NNN-NNA