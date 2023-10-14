Hong Kong Win Men's Trios Title, S. Korea Obtain Women's At World Bowling Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Hong Kong bowlers won Saturday the men's trios contest at the IBF World Bowling Championships currently hosted by Kuwait, while South Korean peers snatched the women's title for the same category.

Hong Kong bowlers defeated Denmark rivals in the final game, while Lithuania and the Czech Republic shared the third place.

Meanwhile, South Korean bowlers outrivaled their Canadian counterparts in the women's trios contest.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of today's competitions, President of German Bowling Federation Dieter Rechenberg said that the technical level of the championship was very high in all its competitions in light of the desire of the male and female players, who are the best in the world, to win titles.

He referred to the splendid performance of players in all categories of the championships which will conclude Sunday. (end)













