US Defense Sec. Affirms Importance Of Protecting Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (KUNA) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Saturday discussed, via phone, with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant the importance of adhering to the law of war, including civilian protection obligations, and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a press statement, the Department of Defense said that the two ministers talked about continuing consultations ongoing war on Gaza.

It noted that the US Secretary underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security.

The Secretary provided updates on Department of Defense efforts to continue flowing air defense capabilities and munitions to the Israel Defense Forces.

Austin III also reiterated that posture increases in the region are intended to make clear his commitment to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war. (end)

