The Bureau Fashion Week Brings New Energy To LAFW With Top Designers Set To Show At Union Station This Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Backstage at FashionWeek

Celebrity brands Krissy King the Label, House of Barretti and Aristocrat Kids set to show at LAFW this weekend drawing in top creators, stylists, and media

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LAFW brings new life to the city with top emerging designers from around the globe showing this week at Union Station Downtown Los Angeles.Fresh off the NYFW runway, angel wing designer Krissy King will be showing a resort 2024 collection for her 6th season. Quickly becoming a fan favorite among the“top creator” clientele she has had almost every Influencer walk her line. This weekend favorite creators like Leslie Golden, Jocelyn Binder, and Sydney Scott will take center stage.Krissy King The Label is set to take place on Saturday, October 14th at 8:30 pm.Next Teen Millionaire Isabella Barrett will be in town showing her latest collection from House of Barretti . Isabella is a fan favorite and is currently dressing everyone in young Hollywood. Her Billionaire Barbie Collection recently made the front page of the New York Post at NYFW in September with celebrities like Mckenzi Brooke, Kim Kardashian kids and even Pink's daughter Willow rocking the brand.House of Barretti will take place Saturday October 14th 5:30pm.Another highlight for top independent designer showcase The Bureau Fashion Week is Aristocrat Kids by Royal Atelier. The line will be making its international debut at LAFW showing exquisite handcrafted designs from Europe. All the detailed work on the collection is hand-crafted by embroiders from world-famous schools like Ecole Lesage and London Royal School of Needlework.The Bureau Fashion Week will house 18 designers in total this weekend and a full list can be found on website.Don't miss out on seeing these showcases walk the runway this weekend at Union Station 800 N Alameda Ave Los Angeles CA.

Susanna Paliotta

The Bureau Fashion Week

+1 401-226-7454

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other