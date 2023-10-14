S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP's SALES DEPARTMENT AWARDS & CELEBRATION WEEKEND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCDC staff and family members gather at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston to celebrate a major company milestone!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E Community Development Corp (SCDC) , a real estate development organization committed to driving positive change within communities, gathered at the elegant Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas from September 29th through October 1st, 2023, for a weekend of festivities to honor the record-breaking achievements of the sales department.Over the last 5 months as part of SCDC's start-up and Phase 1, the national sales team achieved an incredible milestone by closing over 1.3 billion in Pre-Sale Agreement purchase orders for our brand new multifamily 4-plex and 8-plex apartment buildings. Such remarkable achievement calls for a celebration!To commemorate this outstanding feat, SCDC's Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell-Abdur Raheem, brought together the entire sales team members and their families from East to West Coast, spanning 9 different states. It was a momentous occasion to rejoice in this first of many milestones to come for the company.The celebration started with the Sales Award Banquet which was held at The Capital Grill Galleria on Friday night September 29th at 8pm. SCDC honored 10 members of the Sales Department, 2 Regional Sales Managers, and 8 Sales Representatives with custom-crafted plaques denoting their unique individual achievements and contributions to the company. It was a meaningful way to recognize and celebrate the hard work and achievements of each sales team member.Also, in attendance for the dinner and celebration were local SCDC Advisory Board members, Dr. James A. Heggie along with his wife, Alpha Heggie, and daughter, Jordan Heggie; and Dr. Jeanette Winters with her husband Alex Winters. It was an incredible moment shared by everyone!SOME OF THE TOP AWARDS RECEIVED WERE:Nigel Watt - "Exceptional and #1 Sales Representative - Double Millionaire Status & Elite 485 Investor-Purchaser”Jayson Stone - "Outstanding Sales Manager Leadership & Achievement Award – Millionaire Status & Elite 485 Investor-Purchaser”Ryan Allison - "The Big Kahuna - #1 Company Sale Leader – Quadruple Millionaire Status & Elite 485 Investor-Purchaser”Saturday, September 30th, was dedicated to fostering camaraderie and team building because most of the sales team had been collaborating through daily sales meetings via video calls over the past few months without ever meeting in person. The SCDC team, along with their family members, embarked on a bus trip to Pop Stroke putt-putt golf entertainment center in Katy, TX that was designed by Tiger Woods. A hearty buffet and open bar provided the eats and drinks before hitting the courses with putters. Cold wet towels and lots of ice water were provided to brave the Houston sun! After completing 10 to 18 holes of golf, many members refreshed themselves with cooling treats and ice cream at the facility.Afterwards, the entire company commuted via charter bus, CharterUp, to the corporate headquarter offices for SCDC in downtown Houston, Texas at the Lyric Center. This iconic building is located at 440 Louisiana Street. Out-of-town employees were able to view the corporate offices of our 'Core 4' employees and the private office of our Founder, Odell Abdur-Raheem, along with the elegant building and all the facilities therein.As the evening approached, the SCDC team members gathered at Pappasito's Cantina to continue the weekend festivities and celebrate the birthday of our Human Resources & Recruiting Manager, Benjamin (Ben) Smith. The night was filled with delectable appetizers, fajitas, dessert, and jubilant singing - creating an atmosphere of pure joy and team spirit that resonated with everyone present.Sunday's festivities began with brunch at the Post Oak Hotel and was a lavish affair, akin to a grand banquet. With a delightful assortment of fresh fruit and juices, made-to-order omelets, and an abundance of appetizing dishes, all were thoroughly enjoyed by the entire company along with their friends and family members. It truly set the tone for an exceptional day.About an hour and a half into brunch, company Founder, Odell Abdur-Raheem held a powerful sales team meeting in an opulent adjacent room in the Post Oak Hotel, attended also by board member, Dr. James A. Heggie. The meeting discussed goals to further expand on the vision to complete the Phase 1 sales goal of the“Elite 485” Investor-Purchasers, while family members and friends continued with the delectable brunch menu. The gathering allowed the sales team members to unite, invigorate their focus on the company's vision, commemorate their triumphs, and chart a course towards future objectives, strengthening their synergy as an accomplished team.For the grand finally of the weekend activities, SCDC members came together for one last celebration on Sunday evening at Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant in the Post Oak Uptown area of Houston. Company members, friends, and family members all indulged in the open full bar, appetizers, salads, entrees, and desserts which were simply amazing. Lively music and shared laughter created a festive atmosphere which helped to create an unforgettable time and strengthened bonds within the company.Memorable team pictures were taken before planned departures the following morning. An unforgettable time was had by all. Additionally, several company members spent quality time together going out for Karaoke and other activities after hours on each of the three nights for the weekend.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp was delighted to host the entire company at The Post Oak Hotel, Houston's #1 hotel, for an unforgettable weekend filled with fun, celebration, and future goal setting for the Sales Department. As the weekend events ended, team members departed feeling rejuvenated and fully prepared to continue their dedicated service to future Investor-Purchasers in the SCDC business model opportunity.ABOUT S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a multifamily real estate development & investment company that develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A multifamily apartment 4-plex and 8-plex buildings. Our core mission is to deliver superior profit margins for our Investor-Purchasers, provide maximum value for their tenants, and bring exceptional value to the communities that we serve. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader goals and responsibility.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. To learn more about our Investor-Purchaser opportunities or the company, please visit:

