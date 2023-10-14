A Visionary Show Moves Jaimeboy! Entertainment Beyond The Runway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hayleigh Finch @hayleigh, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Combining a Traditional Fashion Show with Avante Garde Theater and immersive Performance Art, 'Blood Couture' Saturday, October 21 from 7:30 PM to 2 AM is set to unspool at Toronto's decommissioned Free Mason Temple, Birch Cliff Lodge AF&AM No. 612 G.R.C.. The ticketed extravaganza 'Blood Couture' intends to blur the line between Fashion, Fine Art and Mysticism. Harkening back to ancient Rome where paganism, the supernatural and unexplained phenomena reigned supreme; modern Mysticism informs the design of Jaime Boy Entertainment's (IG: @jaimeboy_ent) one-night extravaganza and fashion reveal.Guests are encouraged to channel their unspoken fantasies and to be inspired by an enchanting embrace of the 'natural world'. Encouraged to abandon all restraint, only those wearing masks will be admitted, the more lavish or other worldly the better. Attire for the evening will be marked by dark, mysterious, antiquated, homogenous, and often genderless finery. This is a once in a lifetime occasion where guests, talent, models and participants are invited to revel in their emotional power and raw energy woven into every thread of their being.The runway show will consist of 5 scenes as follows: 1.The Circle 2.Last Supper 3.The Garden 4. Judgment and 5. The Sacrifice. Featured Designers include Ethan Cordner evolved from 'SoFly Stitch' @ethancordner, @houseoftoile, meesh, @AbstractBodo , a stunning array of art to wear, and a breathtaking breakout brand @Gervacy among others taking center stage. For the inside track follow them now!Live music will be provided by guitarist @the and a gravity defying dance sequence by ballroom dances liuba . As is the case with spontaneous combustion the gathering promises to meld the alchemy of when the unexpected meets the magical. Only those attending will experience the mystery of what is to come. According to Jaime Memije,“Let your imagination run wild as we experience fashion in a whole new way”.JaimeBoy Entertainment has experienced tremendous growth in a short time. From gigs in small art studios, too, most recently, A Sustainable Fashion Exhibit with collaborator, Shelby Stone's Third Eye Inspirations (@thirdeye_inspirations) on The Princess yacht in Miami for Art Basil 2022. These must attend gatherings magnetized major influencers, local and international celebrities and the fashion world elite.As JaimeBoy Entertainment and EatUp Incorporated (@eatup) continue to collaborate and with Jaime Memije and Douglas Hardin respectively at the helm, the duo have teamed up to bring exclusive, one-of-a-kind, meditative experiences to a whole new level of au courant entertainment. Melding the sense of taste, touch, smell, sight and sound their events encompass one part imagination and one part the ephemeral world never experienced before. So brace your self for a robust calendar of matchless experiences in 2024. Their goal is to grow the unconventional fashion scene in Toronto while simultaneously expanding their presence on the worldwide stage.Jaime Memije, a visionary entrepreneur took a bold leap in August 2022 to create JaimeBoy Entertainment, a fashion production company. He has successfully shattered the mold of what is expected from a conventional, audience-driven fashion show. He and Hardin are reimagining the runway from a'sit and watch' affaire to curating engaging, fashion-driven experiences that combine celebrated music performers, good company, breakout fashion collections and the' j'ai ne sais quoi'.Suggests Menije,“Audience members will be leaving Birch Cliff Masonic Lodge wondering if they have just entered the realm of the mystical and paranormal. We are breaking the rigid rules of the runway and turning our Cat Walks into rituals. The designers merge theater, performance art and swoon-worthy fashion into cinéma vérité vignettes.“As one by one the entire collections are revealed as a unique testament to the sacred and eternal spirit that is life. Picture robed acolytes circling a high priest chanting to the gathered crowd. The beat drops as one acolyte disrobes revealing a breathtaking take on contemporary haute couture. One by one, each stunning model will strip away all artifice in sync with an undulating beat,” confirms Menije.“The fashion show will then transition into a nighttime celebration with unique signature libations and music by world renowned performers joined by a litany of DJs that will take the night over the top!” confirms Hardin.

