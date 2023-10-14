Law Enforcement Investigates Social Media Threat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) October 14, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol received information about a threat to the Iowa State Capitol building from the United States Capitol Police around 12:45 pm today. The threat was made via social media. The Department of Public Safety investigated and assessed the threat and determined it to be not credible. Out of an abundance of caution, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Iowa State Patrol swept the building and located nothing of concern. The building was cleared at 1:30 p.m. and all normal activities at the Capitol have resumed.

