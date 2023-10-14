NBAA Announces First Recipients Of Scholarship To Honor Retired COO Steve Brown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970,

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 14, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today awarded the inaugural Steve Brown Leadership Scholarship, in honor of the association's former chief operating officer, who retired in 2022.

The scholarship was created by NBAA, in coordination with NBAA Charities, to support students interested in pursuing a career in business aviation who are currently enrolled in programs to achieve this goal. The winners of this year's scholarship are:



Micah Larson – A student at Academy College in Minnesota pursuing a degree in aviation management Tristan Bastidas – A student at Mount San Antonio College in California pursuing a degree in aviation management

Brown joined NBAA in October 2004 as senior vice president of operations before being named COO in 2010.

Prior to joining NBAA, he served for six years as the FAA's associate administrator for air traffic services, and in that capacity, he was pivotal to the national response to the attacks on 9/11. Before that, he served as president of the National Aeronautic Association and senior vice president, government affairs for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He was a member of the faculty at Texas A&M University, where he taught several aviation-related courses.

NBAA Charities offers monetary and training scholarships for both students and aviation professionals, such as flight department managers, pilots, maintenance technicians, schedulers, dispatchers, flight attendants and flight technicians. These scholarships, which total nearly $100,000 annually, are administered by NBAA standing committees and would not be possible without the generous financial support of NBAA member donors.

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa .

