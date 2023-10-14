Quick Six: The Can't-Miss Moments In Store For 2023 NBAA-BACE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Oct. 14, 2023

While it's almost impossible to take in all that the 2023 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) has to offer, organizers encourage attendees to check out a few“hidden gems” to optimize their time at the show.

“From exciting new aircraft to inspirational keynote presentations, to showcasing our industry's commitments to safety, sustainability and growing the next generation of aviation professionals, attendees won't want to miss all that's special about business aviation's most prestigious event,” said NBAA SVP of Events Laurie Lutz.

An Exciting Lineup of Aircraft, in and Outside

The outdoor aircraft display at Henderson Executive Airport (HND) will host dozens of the latest business aircraft, including the convention debuts of the Airbus ACJ220 and Textron Aviation Beechcraft Denali single-engine turboprop. Attendees will also enjoy a new raised viewing and photography platform, offering an impressive view of the entire showcase.

Inside the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Daher's TBM960 turboprop, Robinson R66 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopters will be featured on the exhibit floor, along with aircraft used during the filming of the blockbuster film“Top Gun: Maverick.” Learn more about 2023 NBAA-BACE aircraft displays .

Advanced Air Mobility Technologies on Display

Also at HND, Volocopter's 2X electric AAM vehicle will conduct a test flight each day of the show as part of the company's testing program, ahead of the introduction of its VoloCity air taxi at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. And back by popular demand after a successful introduction two years ago, NBAA has again partnered with BLADE Air Mobility to offer a breathtaking look at the future of on-demand air transportation with by-the-seat helicopter flights between the LVCC and the outdoor aircraft display at Henderson.

Inside the convention center, an expanded Emerging Technology Pavilion will feature the latest advanced air mobility technologies that are changing the very definition of on-demand aviation.

Learn more about the Volocopter 2X and BLADE helicopter flights at NBAA-BACE.

Inspiring Keynote Speakers to Fire the Imagination

International tennis superstars and philanthropic champions Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi will headline a“grand slam” Day 1 Keynote that will also feature Inspiration4 astronaut Jared Isaacman, FAA Deputy Administrator Katie Thomson and NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

At the Day 2 Keynote, attendees will hear from FUBU founder and“Shark Tank” personality Daymond John, aviation trailblazer and first female Thunderbirds pilot Col. Nicole Malachowski (USAF, retired), and a panel of leaders who are shaping the evolving AAM industry. Learn more about the Day 1 Keynote and Day 2 Keynote .

Safety First at NBAA-BACE

More than a dozen sessions spanning the convention week will feature government and industry experts as part of a program lineup that explores the safety lessons learned from real-life incidents and accidents, giving you the tools you need to continually enhance your safety proficiency.

Learn more about the safety focus at 2023 NBAA-BACE .

Industry's Sustainability Focus Front and Center

Business aviation's sustainability commitment will be prominent throughout the show, including the expanded 2023 NBAA-BACE Business Aviation Sustainability Summit highlighting the latest industry advances toward its goal of net-zero carbon emissions in the years to come. Additionally, more sustainable aviation fuel than ever before will be available for aircraft departing from the Las Vegas area's three main airports.

Be sure to also check out the dozens of exhibitors that have further demonstrated their sustainability commitment by signing the 2023 NBAA-BACE Sustainability Pledge .

Learn more about sustainability at NBAA-BACE .

Growing the Business Aviation Workforce

To help the business aviation community attract, retain and foster the next generation of workforce leaders, the NBAA Career Center will host its inaugural, two-day Career Fair at NBAA-BACE, allowing employers to meet face-to-face with the industry's best and brightest.

Nurturing our industry's future leaders is also a key theme of the NBAA-BACE Maintenance Competition, featuring five student teams competing in a variety of events to test their skills. Review the NBAA-BACE program schedule about these events and more .

