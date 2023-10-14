AAM Innovators To Discuss Technology's Potential At NBAA-BACE Day 2 Keynote

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970,

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 14, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will welcome industry leaders in the advanced air mobility (AAM) sector for what is certain to be a compelling discussion about the potential AAM technologies have for driving sustainable on-demand aviation during the Day 2 Keynote session at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, NV.

Moderated by Matt Byrd, president and CEO of Hillwood Aviation, the panel will also feature Ben Marcus, co-founder and managing partner at UP Partners, Melissa Tomkiel, president and general counsel at BLADE and Shannetta Griffin, associate administrator of airports for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“The FAA has made AAM a priority, as demonstrated with its recently released blueprint for integrating AAM operations and access to air taxi vehicles,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.“We are pleased to host this important discussion among industry and government leaders, to focus on the strides being made in the regulatory arena, the private sector and elsewhere to make the promises of AAM a reality.”

The FAA released its“Innovate28” plan earlier this year with required steps for the agency and stakeholders to safely enable AAM operations. That plan calls for air taxi operations to begin operating in similar fashion to today's helicopters.

These initial operations will utilize existing routes and infrastructure, such as helipads and early vertiports and communicate with air traffic control as required, as the AAM industry and FAA validate expanded operations, including possible autonomous flights.

NBAA contributed input on the FAA's blueprint with guidance from the association's AAM Roundtable, a forum comprised of leaders of AAM developers and companies engaging in high-level policy planning with sector leaders to chart a course for the safe integration of AAM technologies. Learn more about the AAM Roundtable.

Established in 2021, the NBAA AAM Roundtable is currently working with the bipartisan congressional AAM Caucus and the leading authorizers in Congress to ensure the inclusion of pro-AAM policies in pending legislation to reauthorize funding for the FAA.

The 2023 NBAA-BACE Day 2 Keynote will begin at 9:30 am PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 18. More information about the session, as well as business aviation's premier global event, is available at nbaa/2023 .

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa .

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form .