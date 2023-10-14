Strategic Visibility's Marketing Expertise Fuels Oak Landscape Management's Lead Generation Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Facebook Ad That Helped Generated Over $80K In Revenue For Oak Landscape Management

Revolutionary Landscape Design Lead Generation Strategy Delivers Impressive Results for Oak Landscape Management In Charleston County, South Carolina.

JOHNS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Visibility , a leading digital marketing agency, has unveiled a groundbreaking landscape design lead generation case study, showcasing extraordinary success with their client, Oak Landscape Management .In the competitive landscape of Charleston, SC, Oak Landscape Management faced the common challenge of a new business – the need for a steady influx of leads and customers to establish a strong presence. Recognizing the importance of investing in marketing, they sought a reliable partner to help them grow rapidly and efficiently.Strategic Visibility, led by owner Stephen Bradford, emerged as the ideal partner. Together, they embarked on a transformative journey that exemplifies the power of data-driven landscape design lead generation and branding strategies.The partnership's primary focus was on utilizing Facebook Paid Ads to reach Oak Landscape Management's goals. The success achieved in a short period demonstrates the agency's expertise in crafting and executing effective digital marketing strategies.Extraordinary ResultsWithin just 60 days of this collaboration, Strategic Visibility delivered astounding results:High-Intent Leads: A total of 62 high-intent landscape design leads were generated. Each lead represented a potential customer genuinely interested in Oak Landscape Management's services.Impressive Revenue: The efforts translated into over $82,000 in closed deals within the initial 60 days, with an additional $50,000 to $75,000 in the immediate project pipeline. These projects spanned a wide spectrum of services, including hardscapes, paver patios, outdoor kitchens, and more.A Satisfied ClientThe success of this partnership isn't just about numbers; it's about a client who was not only pleased with the immediate results but also with the consistent flow of top-quality leads into their business. This allowed Oak Landscape Management to shift their focus towards running their business operations efficiently, creating a harmonious balance between marketing and service delivery.Nick, the owner of Oak Landscape Management, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Our partnership with Strategic Visibility has been transformative. Their expertise in landscape design lead generation has not only brought us high-quality leads but also substantial revenue. We've decided to go all-in with them, a testament to the trust we have in their ability to drive our business growth."Read the entire case study, detailing all the setup, execution, and results of their campaign here:ConclusionStrategic Visibility, LLC , successfully addressed Oak Landscape Management's challenge by leveraging landscape design marketing and hardscaping lead generation techniques. Their data-driven approach, coupled with continuous analysis and optimization, generated high-quality leads and substantial revenue in a short span.For Oak Landscape Management, the journey to growth and success continues, all while entrusting their marketing needs to Strategic Visibility, their trusted partner in landscape design marketing and hardscaping lead generation.About Strategic VisibilityStrategic Visibility, LLC, is a renowned digital marketing agency specializing in innovative lead generation and branding solutions. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results and fostering long-term partnerships, the agency empowers businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. For more information, visit Strategic Visibility.

Josh Bradford

Strategic Visibility LLC

+1 678-829-9329

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn