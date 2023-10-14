New Haven Barracks/ Receiving Stolen Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5003932
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/4/23, 0927 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol Road, Monkton
VIOLATION: Receiving Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Todd LaFlam
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: Chandler Reed
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/4/23, Troopers responded to a report of stolen property from a truck parked at a residence on Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton. On 10/14/23, Troopers located one of the stolen items, a vehicle programmer, in the possession of Todd LaFlam (57) of Monkton, VT. LaFlam had attempted to sell the programmer on Facebook Marketplace for $250. LaFlam was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
