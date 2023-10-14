IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Snowfall In Kashmir Valley

This is the first intense western disturbance of the season and will influence northwest and central India till October 17, the IMD said.

Western disturbances are weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.

Punjab may also experience heavy rainfall on Monday under the influence of the western disturbance. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan during this period.

A cyclonic circulation has developed over central Pakistan and neighbouring regions under the influence of the western disturbance. It is likely to intensify further with the possibility of merging with a fresh western disturbance on October 15, the IMD said.

This system is expected to receive moisture from the Arabian Sea, leading to an increase in rainfall intensity and distribution over northwest India during the same period.

Dry northwesterly winds from the Himalayas are likely to prevail over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels after the passage of the western disturbance. As a result, temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 notches from October 17 over the region.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that another Western Disturbance is expected to strike Kashmir valley from October 14 to October 17, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the upper reaches.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Lotus said Jammu and Kashmir had overcast weather, especially in Jammu, where the average temperature plummeted by 9 to 10 degrees Celsius, while Ladakh recorded 4 to 5 degree drop in normal temperature.

“Another western disturbance is likely to hit J&K from October 14 to October 17. As a result, there will be unfavourable weather conditions in J&K. Plains in Kashmir may have light snowfall in addition to light to moderate rainfall,” he added.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of the Valley on Saturday experienced a fresh spell of snow, while plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures.

The higher reaches of Gurez Valley, including Razdan Pass experienced fresh snowfall prompting the authorities to close Bandipora-Gurez road

The authorities also closed Sinthan Top and Margan Roads for traffic movement due to snowfall and heavy rainfall. (With PTI inputs)

